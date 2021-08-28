Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park City, UT

Obituary for Robin Walker Sletten

Park Record
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is with great sadness that the Sletten family announces the death of Robin Walker Sletten. Robin passed away peacefully on July 29, 2021, at their home in Park City. She was born in Fort Stockton, TX, on January 16, 1957 to loving parents, Bobby Reginald Walker and Patty Glen Jackson, whom she deeply adored throughout her entire lifetime. Her family, including her two younger brothers James (Jim) and John Walker, moved to Tripoli, Libya in 1965 where their father worked as a geophysicist in the oil industry. Thus began the start of a fascinating life for Robin, where she alternated the adventure of growing up in North Africa and exploring Roman ruins and the Libyan culture, to trips to Europe, and annual visits back to the States to her grandparents’ hometown of El Dorado, Arkansas. Robin cherished all her childhood memories, and often spoke of returning to El Dorado and buying and restoring the family home there.

www.parkrecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Park City, UT
Obituaries
State
Oregon State
City
Kanab, UT
Utah State
Utah Obituaries
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Walker
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#San Francisco#Libyan#The American School#Tasis#Lake Forest College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Switzerland
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Legendary 'Today' show weatherman Willard Scott dies at 87

Willard Scott, who forecast the weather for NBC's "Today" show for more than three decades and spent 65 years at NBC, has died, Al Roker said in an Instagram post on Saturday. "We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning. Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris," Roker captioned a series of heartwarming photos of him and Scott.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy