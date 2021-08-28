Obituary for Robin Walker Sletten

It is with great sadness that the Sletten family announces the death of Robin Walker Sletten. Robin passed away peacefully on July 29, 2021, at their home in Park City. She was born in Fort Stockton, TX, on January 16, 1957 to loving parents, Bobby Reginald Walker and Patty Glen Jackson, whom she deeply adored throughout her entire lifetime. Her family, including her two younger brothers James (Jim) and John Walker, moved to Tripoli, Libya in 1965 where their father worked as a geophysicist in the oil industry. Thus began the start of a fascinating life for Robin, where she alternated the adventure of growing up in North Africa and exploring Roman ruins and the Libyan culture, to trips to Europe, and annual visits back to the States to her grandparents’ hometown of El Dorado, Arkansas. Robin cherished all her childhood memories, and often spoke of returning to El Dorado and buying and restoring the family home there.