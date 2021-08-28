‘Captain America 4’ Starring Anthony Mackie Is Official

Ever since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ended with Anthony Mackie inheriting the mantle of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America — and the series ended with its title card changing onscreen from “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” to “Captain America and the Winter Soldier” — fans have been waiting for news exactly where the character would appear next. Would the show return for a second season under that new title? Would Mackie’s Cap get his own movie?