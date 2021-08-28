Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Captain America 4’ Starring Anthony Mackie Is Official

By ScreenCrush Staff
Posted by 
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ever since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ended with Anthony Mackie inheriting the mantle of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America — and the series ended with its title card changing onscreen from “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” to “Captain America and the Winter Soldier” — fans have been waiting for news exactly where the character would appear next. Would the show return for a second season under that new title? Would Mackie’s Cap get his own movie?

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Sebastian Stan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hollywood Reporter#Marvel Universe#Falcon#The First Avenger#Thr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Officially Ends Popular Series

The Marvel Comic universe was the original home of numerous MCU super heroes, including Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans/Anthony Mackie), Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). The comics, however, also feature dozens and dozens of characters who haven’t yet made their way into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — characters like Daredevil.
MoviesInside the Magic

Goodbye, Chris Evans: MCU’s New Steve Rogers Actor Speaks Out

Last week, Marvel’s latest television show debuted on Disney+. What If…? explores alternate versions of key moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, asking what would occur if they happened a different way. The latest foray into small-screen media — which is based on a popular Marvel Comics series — also...
MoviesInside the Magic

Why Marvel Recast Terrence Howard as War Machine

Recasts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be turbulent, especially when replacing a fan-favorite actor with a new face or voice. In the MCU, there have been two Hulks, two Thanos’, and two James Rhodes/Don Cheadle. While every Marvel fan knows actor Don Cheadle replaced Terrence Howard as War Machine, not many know why.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Captain America 4 Will Reportedly Kill Off A Major MCU Character

Marvel Cinematic Universe uses the “fake-out death” trick so often, it’s hard to emotionally react when a character meets their demise (because there’s every chance we’ll see them resurrected somewhere down the line). For example, Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff bit the dust in Avengers: Endgame, but rumors of potential returns for Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson began the second the Saga ended.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Director Offers Explanation For Recent Recasting in the MCU

This week begins a brand new chapter for Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. After an almost subdued announcement when compared to its predecessor’s, Marvel’s next foray into small-screen entertainment has been quickly gaining steam. One of the more interesting elements regarding What If…? is how most of the MCU’s actors...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Captain Marvel star addresses potential return to the MCU

Captain Marvel and WandaVision spoilers follow. Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch is hopeful that she will eventually return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Lynch originally appeared in Captain Marvel as Carol Danvers' best friend Monica Rambeau and the founder of the secretive organisation SWORD. It would later be revealed in...
Moviesdisneydining.com

Captain America is Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s new origin story

When Pete Docter, Chief Creative Officer at Pixar and genius behind Soul, made a Toy Story-related announcement to the audience at the 2020 Investor Day, it’s quite possible that most didn’t hear what he had to say, thanks to the simultaneously dropped news of new Star Wars and Marvel happenings.
MoviesPosted by
TechRadar

A new Captain America means the MCU is setting itself up for the future

If there’s one inevitability that links all long-running franchises it’s that sooner or later, one or more of your leading actors will become unavailable. Whether that’s caused by scheduling conflicts or a simple desire to go off and try new things, there are several ways the powers-that-be can face up to the challenge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy