It’s a big music day today not because of the amount of releases but because one of the biggest albums of the year dropped : Drake’s Certified Lover Boy. However, it’s always our duty at HHNM to bring you the freshest from across the board so nothing essential goes under the radar. We have a new song from the one and only Anderson .Paak today called ‘Fire in The Sky’ which appears on the soundtrack to the Marvel film, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.