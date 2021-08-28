Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Bernhard Langer shoots age on 64th birthday, shares lead

Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 8 days ago

GRAND BLANC, Mich. — (AP) — Bernhard Langer shot his age on his 64th birthday Friday for a share of the lead with Marco Dawson in the suspended first round of the The Ally Challenge.

“I was texting with my family this morning because of the rain delay and I said, `My goal is to shoot my age today and give myself a birthday present.′ Just shows you the strengths of the mind if you put something in your mind and a goal and sometimes you can achieve it. It’s the first time I shot my age. I’ve tried for two years.”

Langer had nine birdies and a bogey at Warwick Hills, playing the back nine in 6-under 30 in the round that started about five hours late because of the rain.

“It was awesome,” Langer said. “First of all, that atmosphere all day was incredible from people singing `Happy Birthday’ three different times during the day.”

The German star has 41 PGA Tour Champions victories, four off Hale Irwin's record.

“To be able to do this for 45 years now for myself as a professional on tour, it’s pretty much unheard of that many years, and to be successful most of those years,” Langer said. “So I’m very blessed, I know it. I’ve got to pinch myself every once in a while.”

He won his last title in March 2020.

“I’m still reasonably healthy,” Langer said. “I have lots of aches and pains, but I’m reasonably healthy. I can do this still fairly well and still competitive. I know Father Time is ticking and it won’t last forever, so I’m trying to enjoy every day I’m out here.”

Dawson eagled the par-5 16th with a 60-yard shot and had six birdies for his 8-under 64.

“Drove it well and I putted well. That usually leads to good scoring,” Dawson said. “And the irons were pretty good for the most part.”

Defending champion Jim Furyk was a stroke back with Joe Durant and K.J. Choi, with Choi still on the course with a hole left when the round was suspended for day because of darkness.

Furyk won last year in his Champions debut and took the PURE Insurance Championship a month and half later in his second senior start. Also the winner of the PGA Tour's 2003 Buick Open at Warwick Hills, he won the U.S. Senior Open last month in Nebraska and tied for second last week in the Boeing Classic.

Furyk holed a 97-yard shot on the par-5 first for an eagle.

“Got off to a real fast start holing a wedge there at 1 and made an eagle early,” Furyk said. “Then kind of plodded along, made some good pars, had a couple good looks. Was able to get a putt at 6 and that kind of opened the floodgates.”

Darren Clarke, playing alongside Furyk and Ernie Els, was at 66 with Woody Austin. Doug Barron also was 6 under with a hole left.

Davis Love III, grouped with Langer and Boeing Classic winner Rod Pampling, opened with a 67.

Retief Goosen, the runner-up last year, also shot 67. He's playing for the first time since the U.S. Senior Open on July 11. Els shot 69.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
11K+
Followers
28K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernie Els
Person
Doug Barron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Senior Open#Buick Open#Ap#The The Ally Challenge#German#Pga Tour Champions#The Pga Tour#Boeing#Eagle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfDetroit News

Bernhard Langer fires 64, shares first-round lead with Marco Dawson at Ally Challenge

Grand Blanc — Bernhard Langer wanted to shoot his age on Friday, the perfect way for the Hall of Famer to celebrate his 64th birthday. After draining a birdie putt on the par-13 17th in front of the usually boisterous crowd at Warwick Hills, Langer did just that, parring No. 18 to finish with an 8-under 64 to share the first-round lead with Marco Dawson at the Ally Challenge.
Grand Blanc, MIthelascopress.com

Langer and Barron Lead After 2nd Round of Ally Challenge

Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc, MI — August 29, 2021. Yesterday’s 2nd round of the Ally Challenge Presented by McLaren went off without delay as the storm clouds held off until later in the evening Saturday night. Bernhard Langer continued his run of exceptional play taking his two-day total to 14 under par in a tie for the lead with Doug Barron.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Tiger Woods Caddie News

Tiger Woods isn’t close to making his return to professional golf, but his longtime caddie, Joe LaCava, will be back on the course this week. LaCava will be on the bag for Patrick Cantlay at the Northern Trust in New Jersey this week. The caddie will serve as a temporary replacement for Cantlay’s typical bag man, who is out with COVID-19.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 Lesson From Today’s Finish

The finish to today’s BMW Championship was an epic one. Patrick Cantlay took down Bryson DeChambeau in awesome fashion at the BMW Championship on Sunday afternoon. Cantlay defeated DeChambeau following several sudden-death playoff holes. Cantlay and DeChambeau finished the tournament in regulation at -27. The golfers then went to sudden...
GolfGolf.com

‘Absolutely criminal’: The FedEx Cup format’s fatal flaw, according to Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay had a lot on his mind on Wednesday, and he let it all out during his pre-tournament press conference at the 2021 Tour Championship. Cantlay, who defeated Bryson DeChambeau in an epic playoff on Sunday to win the BMW Championship and claim the No. 1 position in the FedEx Cup standings, sounded off on who’s to blame for Bryson’s hecklers, social media, and the PGA Tour’s new PIP ranking, all of which you can read about right here.
GolfYardbarker

Patrick Cantlay, girlfriend Nikki Guidish celebrate after Tour Championship win

Patrick Cantlay capped off an incredible season on Sunday with a win at the Tour Championship, and his girlfriend was one of the first to congratulate him as always. Cantlay finished 20-under at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta to capture the FedEx Cup and the $15 million prize that goes along with it. After he held off Jon Rahm with a birdie at the 18th, Cantlay and his girlfriend Nikki Guidish shared a victory kiss.
GolfSports Illustrated

Patrick Cantlay Defends Bryson DeChambeau and Says He Would Give Away PIP Money

You can include Patrick Cantlay among the PGA Tour players who don't like how some fans have treated Bryson DeChambeau. Cantlay was asked about DeChambeau during a Wednesday press conference ahead of this week's Tour Championship. Cantlay's off-the-cuff answer was so good that the follow-up questioner jokingly asked if he was reading off a script. He wasn't and it's worth quoting him in full, which we do below. His is a nuanced take that also calls into question the Tour's Player Incentive Program and how it might lead to problems in the game.
GolfBleacher Report

FedEx Cup Winner 2021: Patrick Cantlay's Prize Money and Final Golf Standings

Patrick Cantlay is the 2021 FedEx Cup champion after withstanding a stiff challenge from Jon Rahm at the Tour Championship from Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club. Cantlay started the tournament at 10-under by virtue of beginning the weekend first in the FedEx Cup standings. He went 11-under during the tournament to finish 21-under overall, one stroke better than Rahm's 20-under mark.
Golfcalgolfnews.com

Cantlay, DeChambeau Share BMW Lead

Patrick Cantlay simply turned it on when Bryson DeChambeau faltered. Cantlay (pictured) came from five strokes down on the back nine and even though he made his lone bogey on the last hole, he shot 6-under-par 66 and is tied for the lead with DeChambeau heading to the final round of the BMW Championship, second event of the FedEx Cup playoffs, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md.
MLSSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Digest: Langer shares lead in Champions tournament

Bernhard Langer birdied the final hole for a 6-under 66 and a share of the second-round lead Saturday in The Ally Challenge in Grand Blanc, Mich. A day after shooting his age on his 64th birthday, Langer had six birdies in a bogey-free round at Warwick Hills to match Doug Barron at 14-under 130.
GolfThe Herald

Cantlay has 2-shot lead and $15 million payoff in sight

ATLANTA (AP) — Patrick Cantlay picked up his last birdie when he was least expecting it Saturday in the Tour Championship, and it felt like it was worth more than just one extra shot. Clinging to a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm, he went from the right rough to the...
Toledo, OHKokomo Tribune

KELLEY: Toledo hosting Solheim Cup

The Solheim Cup returns to U.S soil over the holiday weekend for the 17th edition. The competition pits women from the U.S. against women from Europe. It is the women’s equivalent to the men’s Ryder Cup. Hosting this year is the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio. The U.S. team is...
GolfBirmingham Star

Patrick Cantlay leads Jon Rahm by one at Tour Championship

Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm appear to have made the Tour Championship a two-man race. Cantlay shot a bogey-free 4-under 66 Friday to hold the lead for a second straight day at the PGA Tour's season finale, while the world No. 1 from Spain fired a second consecutive 65 to narrow the gap to one stroke entering the weekend at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Patrick Cantlay: "It would be easy to go on"

Patrick Cantlay met his goal in the first round of the TOUR Championship on Thursday, and it had nothing to do with the score on his card or the size of his lead. “I think being in the spot that I'm in, it would be easy to get ahead of yourself and easy to maybe stray from your game plan because you feel like you're ahead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy