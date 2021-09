Greetings to all M.S.A.D. #58 Students, Families, Community Members, and Staff:. On August 19, 2021, after over an hour of public comment and hearing a considerable amount of information, including requirements and recommendations from the Maine Department of Education (MDOE) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) the M.S.A.D. #58 School Board made the very challenging decision regarding the wearing of face masks in our schools for the start of the 2021-2022 school year.