Hall County, GA

When was Hall's jobless rate lower? Hint: Not this century

northwestgeorgianews.com
 8 days ago

Aug. 27—The 20th century was the last time Hall County had a lower unemployment rate than it does now. Hall's jobless rate in July was 2.1%, the lowest rate since December 1999, when it was 1.9%, said labor department spokeswoman Kersha Cartwright.

