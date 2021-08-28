When was Hall's jobless rate lower? Hint: Not this century

Modest gains in a few sectors of the regional economy were offset by losses in others, leaving the unemployment rate unchanged in Riverside County last month, according to figures released Aug. 20 by the California Employment Development Department. The jobless rate in July, based on preliminary estimates, was 7.9%, the same figure reported by EDD in June. The July rate was 5.3 percentage points lower than the year-ago level, when countywide unemployment stood at 13.2%, amid the public health lockdowns. About 88,400 residents were out of work last month, and 1,035,300 were employed, according to EDD. Coachella had the highest unemployment rate countywide in July at 14.1%, followed by Mecca at 12.4%, Winchester and Desert Hot Springs each at 11.6%, East Hemet at 11.3% and Highgrov.