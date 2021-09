When I was in second grade, my parents decided to have a pool built in our backyard. My mother loved to swim, however, my father never ventured into the pool. He’d never learned how to swim. This fact always seemed ironic since he had served as the doctor on a U.S. warship off the coast of Italy during World War II. In spite of his fear of the water, or perhaps because of it, he took my sister and I downtown to join the first YMCA swim team.