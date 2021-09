Emergency responders flew out a motorist for treatment after their vehicle went off a Crystal River-area road, split a utility pole and rolled over into marshlands. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies closed the westbound lane of West Fort Island Trail, east of the intersection with West Chickasaw Lane, where the car came to rest on its side at around 3:13 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, within the brush on the roadway’s northern shoulder.