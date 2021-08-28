Cancel
Why Nebraska Students Won’t Stop Protesting

By Kate Hidalgo Bellows, Sarah Brown, Megan Zahneis
The Chronicle of Higher Education
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTudents at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln aren’t content with expressing outrage about an alleged sexual assault in a fraternity house this week. They’ve made it clear they won’t stop protesting until the fraternity is kicked off campus for good. In the three nights since a Nebraska student reported...

