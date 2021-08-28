Cruella Is Now Streaming for Free on Disney+
Cruella is now free for subscribers to watch on Disney+. Premiering in theaters on May 28, the 101 Dalmatians prequel was also made available on the same day on Disney+ with Premier Access, meaning subscribers needed to pay an extra $29.99 to watch the movie. Now, Cruella has just become available for everyone on the platform to watch for free, so now's the time to check it out if you're a Disney+ subscriber who's been holding off.movieweb.com
