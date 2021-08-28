Pauly Shore Pitches Marvel-Style Weaselverse Movie Uniting His '90s Characters

Something does get lost when seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home represented by the old 90s cartoon, but it does feel as though plenty of people would state that they kind of prefer this simply due to the idea that it brings back a very nostalgic feeling when it comes to the wall-crawling hero. It wasn’t a bad attempt really since a lot of what was in the trailer managed to fit into the cartoon in a convincing manner that likely satisfied a lot of fans. But satisfying the overall fanbase isn’t always a possibility and it’s likely that people are going to find plenty of fault with the movie when it does finally come out. Some might say that it’s absolutely perfect since the movie is bringing back a few characters that fans have been wanting to see for a while, and others might say that it’s trying to do too much at this point by discovering how to integrate so much material that’s gone into making Spider-Man a top-tier hero at this point. Pairing him with Doctor Strange and making it appear that Strange will be a new type of mentor though is an interesting direction.