Fremont County, CO

Crews called to wildfire near Phantom Canyon area in Fremont County

By Andrew McMillan
KRDO News Channel 13
 9 days ago
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Emergency crews responded to reports of two fires burning on wildland north of Florence, near Highway 50 Friday afternoon.

According to Fremont County first responders, flames could be seen from Highway 50 north of the Fremont County Airport.

Shortly after initial reports, the Bureau of Land Management announced one fire, dubbed the Indian Springs Fire, was burning 5 miles northeast of Cañon City in a remote area.

Shane Roberts with the Canon City Area Fire Protection says the fire is burning outside of their district and is on Bureau of Land Management property. He said at about 4 p.m. the fire was estimated to be around three acres.

Roberts said air support helped with the fire response.

At 7:15 p.m., BLM Colorado Fire announced the Indian Springs Fire had been estimated at .75 to 1 acre. Officials say the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control aircraft was instrumental in stopping the fire's forward progress.

7 p.m. August 27

BLM ground crews were still on the scene making progress to contain the fire, and plan to work through the night.

As of 8 p.m., no structures were threatened.

BLM Colorado Fire said unless notable events occur, the next available update will be made Saturday morning.

Below is the area of the fire affected:

