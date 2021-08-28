Wild sign veteran defenseman Jordie Benn to 1-year deal

Cancel
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have signed defenseman Jordie Benn to a one-year, $900,000 contract. Benn brings another veteran option to the Wild after an offseason of change on the blue line. The 34-year-old Benn had one goal, nine assists and a plus-7 rating over 39 games with the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets last season. He played in three playoff games for the Jets. Benn has 24 goals, 103 assists, 670 hits and 908 blocked shots in 556 career NHL games, mostly with the Dallas Stars.

