The Week In Cannabis: $1.25B+ In Financings And M&A, Tilray, KushCo, New York And More

By Javier Hasse
Benzinga
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of August 27, 2021. KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) stockholders overwhelmingly voted to approve the previously announced merger agreement with Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) at the special meeting of stockholders, with over 97% of votes cast voted in favor of the proposal. Greenlane stockholders also voted to approve the merger.

