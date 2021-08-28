EXCLUSIVE: How Chegg Is Capitalizing On The Accelerating Trend Toward Online Education

Benzinga Cannabis Hour is a podcast focused on marijuana and all things weed, CBD, hemp and psychedelics. Hosts include Elliot Lane, Javier Hasse and Patrick Lane. SAVE THE DATE BENZINGA CANNABIS CAPITAL CONFERENCEThe premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America returns for a 2-Day Hybrid Event on October 14-15.Buy Tickets here!Episode Summary:Elliot and Javier talk to Bradley Nattrass,CEO of Urban-Gro and Rob Sechrist – Co-Founder of Pelorus Equity Group, a Cannabis-use CRE Private Mortgage REIT.Guests:Bradley Nattrass, MBA: Co-Founder & CEO, Urban-Gro NASDAQ: $UGRO 8:00https://urban-gro.com/Rob Sechrist – Co-Founding President of Pelorus Equity Group 37:00https://pelorusequitygroup.com/Hosts:Patrick LaneJavier HasseSubscribe to our Cannabis Daily Podcast for daily Cannabis news and trade ideas.Follow us on Social at https://twitter.com/BZCannabisCheck Out https://www.benzinga.com/cannabis/ for Cannabis And Psychedelics News and Stock PicksSubscribe to the Cannabis Insider Newsletter Benzinga Cannabis Hour is a podcast focused on marijuana and all things weed, CBD, hemp and psychedelics. Hosts include Elliot Lane, Javier Hasse and Patrick Lane.Get 20% off Benzinga PRO https://benzinga.grsm.io/youtube20Become a BENZINGA AFFILIATE and earn 30% on new subscriptionsDisclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.