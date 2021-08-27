Friday night obituary update

The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com. WILLIAM WORTHY CRUM, 88 of Huntington, widower of Iris Ann Sowards Crum, died Aug. 26 at home. He retired from Steel of West Virginia. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Aug. 30 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. www.beardmortuary.com.