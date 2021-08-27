Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Point, OH

Friday night obituary update

Herald-Dispatch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com. WILLIAM WORTHY CRUM, 88 of Huntington, widower of Iris Ann Sowards Crum, died Aug. 26 at home. He retired from Steel of West Virginia. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Aug. 30 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. www.beardmortuary.com.

www.herald-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union, WV
City
South Point, OH
City
Franklin Furnace, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Barboursville, WV
City
Huntington, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Huntington, OH
City
Haverhill, OH
Huntington, WV
Obituaries
City
Lesage, WV
City
Union, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Brown
Person
St. Mary
Person
James Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Ohio Valley#The Herald Dispatch#Hospice#Beard Mortuary#Diamond Power#Iron Worker#Reger Funeral Home#The Painter S Union#Ironton City Schools#St Joseph High School#Philips Funeral Home#Alcon Manufacturing#Kitchen Mortuary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
FIFAPosted by
CNN

Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup Qualifier suspended

(CNN) — The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended minutes after kick-off at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil after Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch and escorted multiple Argentinian soccer players away. "Due to the decision of the game's referee, the match organized by...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87

NEW YORK (AP) — Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 87. His successor on the morning news show, Al Roker, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning surrounded by family. An NBC Universal...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
RelationshipsNBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...

Comments / 0

Community Policy