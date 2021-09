The team had a double barrel shot of bad news yesterday when they found out Rhys Hoskins’ season was over and Zach Eflin had to be scratched from his return start to the rotation. At this point, not much should be expected from Eflin as we are almost into September and he will need at least three or four starts to get back to where he was pitch count-wise. You have to wonder what the point is, if maybe it would be more effective for him to just be a reliever at this point. Maybe he can find a little giddyup on his fastball that would make him effective. Anything should be tried to help this team get into the playoffs.