Higgins announces garden funds

BUFALO -- Congressman Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo/Niagara Falls) has announced that two local schools districts and a non-for-profit have received United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm to School Grants.

Grassroots Gardens of Western New York was awarded $96,627, the Buffalo Public School District was awarded $96,290, and the Niagara Falls Central School District received an award of $94,603.

The grants will introduce more locally grown produce to school cafeterias and expose children to agriculture and nutrition education and hands-on learning. The grants also work to provide revenue to American farmers and boost local farm economies.

“Even before the pandemic, too many children went to school hungry, and the breakdown of services caused by the pandemic shows how vulnerable children and families are in our community,” Higgins said while making the announcement. “These efforts, led by Grassroots Gardens and the Buffalo and Niagara Falls School Districts, will play a role in beginning to address food access gaps and foster healthy eating lessons that can be carried forward.”

Grassroots Gardens of Western New York consists of a group of community gardeners and activists with the mission of sharing "knowledge, power, and resources to grow healthy food, heal systemic harm, and strengthen neighborhood connections through community gardens." The collaborative cultivates more than 1 million square feet of urban green space, with over 100 community gardens in both Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

The grant funds will be used to implement the Western New York School Garden Project, which will serve students at Farm to School-eligible districts to create collaborations, teacher-led garden clubs as well as video content, training, and resources for teachers and parents leading school gardens.

"While Grassroots Gardens will continue to only build and fund school gardens in the cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls, we have increasingly been asked to provide technical assistance to rural and suburban schools starting their own school gardens. This project will allow us to build a digital curriculum to provide on-demand teacher or parent training on school garden programming," Jeanette Koncikowski, executive director at Grassroots Gardens of Western New York, said.

The grant award to the Falls School District will aid the school’s Farm to School program in engaging the community in activities that improve access to local foods. The program includes local procurement and agricultural education efforts.

The district will use the grant funding to expand and enhance the its garden curriculum, offer enhanced curriculum at the middle and high school levels, increase purchasing of local products, expand the existing Harvest of the Month program, bring prepared meals to low-income neighborhoods, and provide staff training.

"The Farm to School Grant helps us take on urban food deserts by bringing healthy, fresh, local foods directly to our students and families," Falls Schools Superintendent Mark Laurrie said. "It is vital to the health of our community, and it is a duty of the school district to provide nutritious food and information on healthy eating to Niagara Falls residents who are experiencing difficulty getting it on their own."