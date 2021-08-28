Cancel
Cincinnati Reds slugger Joey Votto says the Brewers' pitching staff is the best he's faced

Post-Crescent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS - Cincinnati first baseman Joey Votto raised some eyebrows with what he told the MLB Network about Milwaukee's pitching staff. “I’m going to say it out loud: Personally, I think this is the best group of pitchers I’ve faced in my career," he said. "I was a part of the team that faced the 2010 Phillies with the late Roy Halladay, Cliff Lee, Roy Oswalt and Cole Hamels. On the whole, the entire collection of (Brewers) pitchers, this has been the toughest matchup I’ve ever come across in my career.

