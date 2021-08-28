Cancel
UK in final stages of Afghanistan evacuations

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

WorldThe Guardian

Wednesday briefing: UK evacuation of Kabul enters final phase

Top story: Biden rejects pleas to continue airlift. Morning everyone. I’m Martin Farrer and these are the top stories this morning. Britain’s evacuation from Kabul is expected to end within “24 to 36 hours”, potentially abandoning thousands of Afghans, according to defence sources, as the Taliban moved to prevent them reaching the airport. It comes after the US president, Joe Biden, rejected pleas from the UK for the humanitarian airlift to continue. His decision rubbed salt in the wounds of European leaders and brought claims from Conservative MPs that the “special relationship” is over. The US military is believed to need two to three days to close down its operations at Kabul airport, leaving a small window for RAF flights evacuating those at risk from the Taliban’s takeover. All western forces are set to leave within days. Women’s rights activists and judges are among thousands of Afghans identified by British officials as being at serious risk from the Taliban but in danger of being left behind when the evacuation ends.
WorldKSAT 12

Final UK evacuation flight leaves Kabul; troops head home

LONDON – British troops left Kabul on Saturday, ending the U.K.'s evacuation operation and its 20-year military involvement in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the “heroic” evacuation effort, even as the government acknowledged some eligible Afghan civilians had been left behind. The U.K.’s top military officer conceded that “we haven’t been able to bring everybody out."
WorldShropshire Star

UK’s evacuation mission into its final hours in Kabul

Despite airlifting nearly 14,000 people out of Afghanistan in the past two weeks, Ben Wallace said not everyone will be able to get out. Britain’s evacuation effort in Kabul has entered its final hours and has largely ended processing new evacuees, the Defence Secretary has said, as he admitted around 1,000 Afghans could be left behind.
Aerospace & Defensekdal610.com

UK says it is in last stages of Kabul evacuations, processing ended

LONDON (Reuters) – British forces have entered the final stages of evacuating people from Kabul’s airport and processing facilities have closed, Britain’s defence ministry said on Friday. The effort would now focus on evacuating British nationals and others who have already been cleared to leave and are already at the...
WorldPosted by
Cleveland.com

Afghanistan, Ida, coronavirus & more: What’s trending today

A look at some of the top stories trending online today around the world including the latest news about the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan, Ida’s impact, coronavirus updates and much more. Taliban co-founder to lead new Afghanistan govt - sources (Reuters) California families relay harrowing escape from Afghanistan (AP) Restoration...
MarketsFox News

Thousands of Afghan refugees evacuated from Kabul

Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Pelosi’s Texas visit draws GOP backlash amid Afghanistan crisis

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Texas this week to tout health care aspects of the Biden administration’s "Build Back Better" agenda – but a Republican spokeswoman said Pelosi's timing was all wrong. After a deadly Kabul airport attack in Afghanistan left 13 U.S. service members dead last month, the...
POTUSTelegraph

White House keeping Kamala Harris from Afghanistan crisis 'to stop contamination'

The White House is deliberately keeping Kamala Harris insulated from the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle to clear her way for a future presidential run, sources have told the Telegraph. The Vice President has been notably low-profile in relation to Afghanistan for the last two weeks, cancelling encounters with journalists and saying...

