Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

FREE PODCAST 8/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (8-22-16) Keller & Caldwell review Raw with Bayley’s debut, Summerslam fallout, Finn Balor forfeits Universal Title, more (97 min)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the Aug. 22, 2016 Raw Post-show with PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell who went live right as Raw ended with analysis of the program and live callers discussing the Finn Balor title forfeiture, the Fatal Four-way set-up for the vacated title, the debut of Bayley, and much more.

www.pwtorch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Wade Keller
Person
Bayley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Min#Combat#Keller Caldwell#Universal Title#Raw Post#Pwtorch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Trish Stratus Pink Swimsuit Photo Stuns Fans

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was recently witnessed wearing pink swimsuit. She took to her Instagram account recently and posted a picture with her daughter. During a recent edition of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard had addressed whether WWE hired Stratus for her look way back in 1999.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Bad Medical Update Revealed

Sasha Banks has not been on WWE television since the build-up to SummerSlam, an event that she ultimately missed. This has left the WWE Universe and sports entertainment fans wondering when ‘The Boss’ will be back in town? Here is why Sasha Banks is ‘struggling’ during her WWE hiatus. In...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Rehires Two Fired WWE Stars

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has reportedly brought back Molly Holly and Shawn Daivari as the full time backstage producers. It turns out he decided to fill up the backstage with talented veterans in producer roles. They have officially added two more on a full-time basis. The former WWE star Molly Holly had already started learning about the backstage duties after her WWE Hall of Fame induction, and she has worked backstage for both brands in recent memory.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns & Usos ‘Removed’ From Smackdown?

WWE is set to hold its next tour in the UK later this month as the company announced that it will hold live events in Newcastle at the Utilita Arena on Sunday, September 19, London on Monday, September 20, Cardiff on Tuesday, September 21, and Glasgow on Wednesday, September 22. When WWE first confirmed the SmackDown tour, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Big E, Sasha Banks, Bayley, The Usos, and more were advertised to appear.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Is WWE Diva Quitting After Surprise Pregnancy?

WWE star couple Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae recently announced that they are set to become parents. They have been congratulated by several figures of the wrestling world. Candice LeRae breaks her silence on possible absence due to pregnancy. Candice and Johnny are expecting their baby to arrive in February...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sting & Chris Jericho Bring A-List Star To AEW

Sting and Chris Jericho are two of the veteran stars in AEW. Recently, one of the Reddit users posted a backstage photo that featured Jericho with NBA Finals MVP and champion – Giannis Antetokounmpo as well as ‘The Icon’. This is the first photo together of Jericho and the WWE Hall of Famer in AEW. Becky Lynch & Brock Lesnar ‘Anger’ Top WWE Name.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss Spotted With Braun Strowman In Photo

One of the great things about WWE is that the stars all seem to stay very close to eachother no matter where anyone goes or if they are let go by the company. This is a case and point as it pertains to Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss. Unknown to many, the two have been good friends for a very long time. Braun took to Instagram to show that while he misses WWE, he still keeps up to date with all of his friends who are still with the company. Braun Strowman ‘Meltdown’ After WWE Firing Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena ‘Breaks Character’ After Brock Lesnar Attack

WWE star John Cena recently headlined WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but it was Brock Lesnar who stole the spotlight by making an epic return to the company. John Cena opens up on the return on Brock Lesnar. Immediately after Reigns defeated Cena, the WWE Universal...
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WWE Has Changed Plans For Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

That’s the next one. This year’s Summerslam has come and gone and the show was certainly eventful. There were a lot of surprises taking place on the show and perhaps the biggest one came at the end of the show when Brock Lesnar made his return after a nearly year and a half away. Lesnar seemed to be setting his sights on Roman Reigns, and now we know where this might be going.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Son Of Pro Wrestling Legend To Debut On WWE NXT Soon?

It appears Bronson Rechsteiner (Bronson Steiner), the son of wrestling legend Rick Steiner, might be on the verge of making his in-ring debut on WWE NXT. On Friday, Steiner took to Instagram to post a picture of him in wrestling tights and a leather vest. In the caption, Steiner teased that he’s bound for NXT soon.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Fired Diva For Pregnancy?

Mike and Maria Kanellis were among the many released by WWE on April 15th, which was the biggest mass exodus in the company’s history. She certainly remembers how she and her husband were fired from the company and how they were treated. Maria Kanellis recently spoke to Shakiel Mahjouri of...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

What will happen to Roman Reigns?

During the evening of last Saturday, entirely dedicated for the first time in the history of PPV to Summerslam, which aired from Las Vegas, WWE staged two sensational returns, such as those of Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar. If The Man managed to get in the running in a match...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Announce 100 Firings Before Smackdown

WWE fired 100 employees of a Japanese division before Smackdown, Yahoo said, “It turned out that WWE Japan GK (Shibuya-ku, Tokyo), which is the Japanese subsidiary of US professional wrestling WWE, was dissolved. The government official bulletin on the 2nd announced the dissolution of the company, and it is said that all employees agreed on the 1st.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Fires Stars During Smackdown

In major WWE contract news, it is being reported by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that WWE have released Bronson Reed. Reed achieved his highest level of fame winning the WWE NXT North American Championship one-time. Did Vince McMahon ‘angered’ this NXT Star in a text message?. The full list of...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Star Reportedly Set For Dancing With The Stars

Veteran WWE Superstar The Miz is reportedly set to compete in the next season of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. The Miz has been cast for the 30th season of ABC’s popular reality competition series, according to PWInsider. The season is scheduled to begin on Thursday, September 30. We noted...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Results – Finn Balor Vs. Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair Challenges Becky Lynch

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL. – Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package to hype tonight’s main event. We’re live from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida as fireworks go off inside the arena. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves, who is replacing Pat McAfee, who is out recovering from COVID-19. Cole says McAfee will be back next week for Super SmackDown from Madison Square Garden.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Gives Storyline Injury Update For Cesaro

On Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Cesaro picked up a victory over Seth Rollins via disqualification after a steel chair was used during the match. Afterwards, Rollins continued to assault Cesaro — focusing mainly on Cesaro’s neck, in an attempt to send a message to Edge. Rollins stomped out Cesaro and even applied Edge’s Glasgow Grin submission, which brought Edge out to the ring to make the save.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Goldberg is no longer interested in the WWE Championship

Goldberg’s appearance at SummerSlam ended with a stalemate. Not only was his match against Bobby Lashley interrupted due to a knee injury suffered by Bill, but 'The All Mighty' even attacked Gage (Goldberg's son) after the bell rang. The feeling of fans and insiders is that their feud is not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy