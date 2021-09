Boy bands have a long, storied history in pop culture, but the success of Korean septet BTS has been historic, helping K-pop spread across the globe in the 2010s and 2020s. But what are their best songs to date? See how we rank their top 20 hits thus far, and let us know what you think of our rankings in the comments below. 20. “Not Today” (2017) 19. “Dope” (2015) 18. “Run” (2015) 17. “Idol” (2018) 16. “Mic Drop” (2017) 15. “I Need U” (2015) 14. “No More Dream” (2013) 13. “Fake Love” (2018) 12. “Permission to Dance” (2021) 11. “DNA” (2017) 10. “Boy with Luv” featuring Halsey (2019) 9. “Save Me”...