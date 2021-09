BTS's "Butter" has set a new record for the fastest song to accumulate 200 million streams on the Oricon Chart in history!. On Sept. 1, the rankings on the Oricon Streaming Chart for the week of Aug. 3 to 29 were revealed. BTS once again claimed the Nos. 1 and 3 spots on the chart with their two latest English-language tracks, such as "Permission to Dance" and "Butter."