After two years since their debut, ITZY is finally making their debut in Japan!. Keep on reading to know more. ITZY Gears Up for Japanese Debut Through Warner Music Japan. On September 1 KST, JYP Entertainment announced on ITZY's social media that the five-member girl group, who is gaining attention from all over the world, is preparing to make their debut in the Japanese music market through Warner Music Japan. Their debut in Japan comes after two years since the group made their official debut back in February 2019.