TouchArcade Game of the Week: ‘Behind the Frame’

By Jared Nelson
TouchArcade
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBehind the Frame is a new narrative game from developer Silver Lining Studio and publisher Akupara Games that is one of the shortest and sweetest little experiences I’ve had in quite some time. Emphasis on “short" as it’s important to know that this likely won’t take you more than an hour or two at most to play through. Some folks look for more “bang for their buck" in their games, and some are content with a shorter experience as long as it’s one that can really affect you and stick with you long after the game is over. Behind the Frame is definitely for folks in that latter camp.

