TouchArcade Game of the Week: ‘Behind the Frame’

We can be a little hard to please here at Paste. We don’t always do a month-by-month round-up of the best new games because there isn’t always enough new games worth putting on such a list. August was good, though. We liked the games we played in August. We liked enough of them that August actually met the five-game minimum I arbitrarily require for a “best games of the month” piece. It’s the first month to do that in a while. (Don’t bother checking the archives to figure out the last time we did this—it really doesn’t matter.) August had some games that we liked, so we wrote about why we liked ‘em, and now it’s time to sum all that up in a single piece that will hopefully bring in some readers who wind up checking out both these games and the other pieces we’ve written about these games. That’s how this business works: we write stuff, and hopefully you read it. Thanks for your participation on that front—we couldn’t do this without you.