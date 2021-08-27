Cancel
The Little Grand Canyon Of The East Is Located Right Here In New York

By Lisa Sammons
You don’t have to go all the way out west to experience amazing rock formations like the majestic Grand Canyon . We’ve got the Little Grand Canyon of the East right here in New York! Ausable Chasm is located near Keeseville and is one of the most stunning natural attractions in the Adirondack area . Seeing something of this scale in person is truly awe-inspiring.

Ausable Chasm is an amazing nearly two-mile gorge made of 500 million-year-old sandstone. The formation was made by the melting and movement of glaciers after the Pleistocene Epoch ice age.

Tania Dey/Wikimedia Commons

The Ausable River runs through the chasm on its way to Lake Champlain. At the other end of the gorge lies Rainbow Falls, a beautiful 150-foot peak named for the rainbows that often form when the sunlight hits it.

Amy Meredith/Flickr

Its name comes from the French "au sable," meaning sandy. This place has been drawing tourists to the Adirondack area since 1870.

Ausable Chasm

There are a number of fantastic options for exploring Ausable Chasm.

Leo Girl/Google Local

Those who like to live life on the edge will be delighted to know you can rock climb and even rappel here.

Darryl Kenyon/Flickr
Raft and float tours are available as well, giving you an opportunity to see the chasm from the unique vantage point of the Ausable River. Occasionally, there are even nighttime walking tours lit by lantern.

If you're not an adrenaline junkie, there are less heart-pounding options available. There are plenty of kid-friendly trails that offer different views of the chasm.

Timothy Gering/Google Local

Have you visited Ausable Chasm in New York? Share your experiences in the comments.

For more information or to see what kinds of tours are available, check out the Ausable Chasm website . This is one of the greatest natural wonders in New York and you won’t want to miss it!

