Support.com Becomes The Latest Meme Stock

Where these stocks go from here will be determined by the business in the long term. Many of the so-called meme stocks have held much of their gains after social media users began to drive the stock prices higher earlier this year. Original meme names GameStop and AMC Entertainment are up 1,000% and 1,970%, respectively, since the start of 2021. But other names joined the party along the way. Apparel retailer Express (NYSE:EXPR) and fitness drink maker Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) are 515% and almost 70% higher, respectively, year to date. One name that has fallen is online gaming company Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ), which has lost almost 40% of its value this year. But those trends didn't hold this week, with the latter three names moving as follows as of Friday morning: