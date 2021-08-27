Cancel
Industrial Relations Department Recruiting for Assistant CIO Role

By Dennis Noone
 9 days ago

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The state Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) is recruiting for an assistant chief information officer (Career Executive Assignment) to oversee the project management portfolio as well as the development and implementation of enterprise architecture, and to exercise oversight of IT operations and telecommunications for the entire department.

