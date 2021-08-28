Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego County, CA

Hospitalization 32 Times Higher Among Unvaccinated as County Logs 1,865 New COVID Cases

By Elizabeth Ireland
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dhXEG_0bfLWAdo00
A healthcare worker in protective gear treats a COVID-19 patient at the El Centro Regional Medical Center. REUTERS/Ariana Drehsler

As the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge, San Diego County’s latest COVID-19 numbers Friday showed 1,865 new infections, an increase in hospitalizations and eight additional deaths logged.

Friday’s data increased the county’s cumulative coronavirus case count to 330,162, while deaths edged up to 3,877.

The number of patients hospitalized for coronavirus complications increased by 21 from the day before, bringing the region’s total to 650, according to state data.

No new patients were admitted to local intensive care units. That total remained unchanged at 169.

One month ago, there were 316 people in local hospitals being treated for the virus, 53 of whom were in ICU beds.

A total of 22,983 tests were reported Friday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 7.7%.

San Diego County’s case rate per 100,000 residents was 35.2 in data released Wednesday, compared to last week’s 28.7. That number can be further parsed to 9.3 for fully vaccinated people and 66.9 for those not fully vaccinated.

The average daily case rate July 20 was 4.2 per 100,000, according to county data.

In addition, the hospitalization rate for the unvaccinated is 32 times higher than those fully vaccinated.

More than 4.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in the county, with 2.38 million – or around 85% of San Diego County residents – having received at least one dose.

Fully vaccinated county residents now number close to 2.09 million, or around 74.4% of the county’s eligible population.

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in the region. They can be found at medical providers, retail pharmacies, community clinics and county public health centers for people who do not have a medical provider. For a list of locations and more information, go to coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Updated 10:50 p.m, Aug. 27, 2021, with corrected case numbers.

Comments / 4

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hospitalization#Icu#City News Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
San Diego County, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

San Diego Charity Partners with Rady Children’s Hospital to Host ‘Surgery Weekend’ for Ailing Youngsters

Rady Childrens’ Hospital will partner with a nonprofit to donate $600,000 of medical care to 20 children, and other types of care to another 45 youngsters. Fresh Start Surgical Gifts has declared Sept. 11-12 “Surgery Weekend” and will provide medical services, dental and orthodontic care, laser treatments and speech therapy to the chosen children.
San Diego County, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Finalists Named for 31st Annual San Diego County ‘Teacher of the Year’

Thirty-three local teachers recognized by their districts for outstanding teaching have been nominated as San Diego County Teachers of the Year. Five will be named the 2021-22 San Diego County Teachers of the Year at a special reception on Sept. 10 as part of the 31st annual “Cox Presents: Salute to Teachers.” National television personality and San Diego Magazine food writer Troy Johnson, a native San Diegan who attended both Mt. Carmel and Poway High, will serve as host for the evening.
Posted by
Times of San Diego

Orange County Firm Buys Vista Apartment Complex Built in 1987 for $13.6M

An Orange County firm has purchased the gated Sunset Cliffs Apartment community in Vista for $13.6 million. The 52-unit complex includes 11 buildings consisting of a mix of single-story cottage and two-story townhome-style units. Dunbar Residential Investments, LLC acquired the property from Appian Lane Associates, LP. Mark Bridge and Jon...

Comments / 0

Community Policy