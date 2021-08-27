Cancel
Afghans to stay on base until relocation determined

hartfordcitynewstimes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pentagon says refugees from Afghanistan that are now in the U.S. will remain at military bases until their relocations are determined. (Aug. 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/ae3247602eb4401aa3402d6722486ff1.

