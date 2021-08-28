Jahvaris Springfield, 32, Convicted of Selling Fentanyl, Leading to Fatal Overdose

Bags of fentanyl pills. Courtesy Drug Enforcement Administration

A San Diego resident who sold fentanyl pills to another man, resulting in the victim’s fatal overdose, was convicted Friday by a federal jury of distributing fentanyl resulting in death.

Jahvaris Lamoun Springfield, 32, was found guilty of selling the pills that killed 26-year-old Brendan James Gallagher on Feb. 5, 2019.

Prosecutors say that on that same day, Gallagher sent text messages to Springfield seeking to buy oxycontin. Two counterfeit oxycontin pills that tested positive for fentanyl were later found in Gallagher’s bedroom and a “fatal concentration of fentanyl” was found in his blood during an autopsy, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Springfield was arrested a few weeks later, during which agents found pills in his car that tested positive for fentanyl, according to the prosecution.

Springfield is slated to be sentenced Dec. 14.

“This case is a tragic example of the counterfeit fentanyl pill scourge that is killing more and more young people, robbing them of their futures,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman. “Our entire community should be forewarned that if you take a fake pill, you are playing Russian Roulette with your life.”