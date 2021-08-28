The Cake House Vista is Hosting a Grand Opening!
VISTA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cake House Vista hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 26th, and is hosting a Grand Opening Celebration. TCH invites any customer aged 21 and older to attend. Customers who bring in a past purchase receipt will receive 20% off their order. All new customers receive 30% off their first purchase. Honoring those who have served in the military, all veterans receive 20% Discount, and all Seniors 65 and older receive a 10% Discount.www.businesswire.com
Comments / 0