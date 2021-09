Somewhere around the house, I still have the newspaper clipping testifying to this uncomfortable truth: Roughly 40 years ago, I covered my first high school football game. It was an early September 1981 evening during which Nazareth took on Lubbock Christian at Lena Stephens Field. I was maybe a week or so into a part-time sports writer gig, so memories of that game itself are hazy, but I remember calling in a short game story and final statistics after it was over and thinking I’d just had a chance to do something really cool. By the same token, I’m trying not to think about the fact that the players in that game are now in their mid to late 50s.