Fear the Walking Dead: Colman Domingo S07 Producer; Pitched Spinoff

Earlier this summer, we learned that AMC's Fear the Walking Dead was returning on Sunday, October 17, for its seventh season. From there, we learned that Sydney Lemmon's CRM soldier Isabelle would be returning, as will Omid Abtahi's Howard. Several other cast members will also join the season, including Gus Halper in an undisclosed role. Even better, Alycia Debnam-Carey will make her directorial debut this season, helming an episode. Now we're flashing ahead to the night of the 11th season premiere of The Walking Dead, and viewers were treated to a new teaser that warns them to prepare for the fallout from last season. And from the sounds of things, Strand (Colman Domingo) plans on using the "nuclear world order" to his advantage.