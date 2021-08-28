Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Fear the Walking Dead: Colman Domingo S07 Producer; Pitched Spinoff

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Fear the Walking Dead returning for its seventh season on October 17, one of the biggest questions that will have to be answered is what exactly is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) up to. Because when we last saw him, it felt like his plans were to use the "nuclear world order" to his power-grabbing advantage. Checking in with Deadline Hollywood's Hero Nation podcast with Anthony D'Alessandro and Dominic Patten in support of his upcoming film Candyman, the topic turned to the long-running AMC series and that's when Domingo offered his thoughts on Strand's embracing of his own greatness & dropped some interesting intel.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenna Elfman
Person
Maggie Grace
Person
Karen David
Person
Colman Domingo
Person
Lennie James
Person
Alycia Debnam Carey
Person
Ian Goldberg
Person
Garret Dillahunt
Person
Keith Carradine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fear The Walking Dead#Amc#Pitched Spinoff#Hero Nation#Amc#Feartwd#Javascript
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Teaser: Now, It's Strand's Turn

Earlier this summer, we learned that AMC's Fear the Walking Dead was returning on Sunday, October 17, for its seventh season. From there, we learned that Sydney Lemmon's CRM soldier Isabelle would be returning, as will Omid Abtahi's Howard. Several other cast members will also join the season, including Gus Halper in an undisclosed role. Even better, Alycia Debnam-Carey will make her directorial debut this season, helming an episode. Now we're flashing ahead to the night of the 11th season premiere of The Walking Dead, and viewers were treated to a new teaser that warns them to prepare for the fallout from last season. And from the sounds of things, Strand (Colman Domingo) plans on using the "nuclear world order" to his advantage.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Teaser Previews Season Finale Fallout

With less than two months to go until AMC's Fear the Walking Dead returns for its seventh season, Colman Domingo announced that he would be directing additional episodes, is now adding the "producer" title to his resume, and had pitched a Victor Strand spinoff to the executive producers. Not too shabby, right? But co-star Colby Hollman (Wes) wasn't about to be outdone, taking to Instagram to share the newest teaser for the long-running series' return. In the clip, viewers are given quick look at how our survivors are dealing with the literal fallout from the second season finale. For some, it's a time for opportunity. For others, a time to just survive.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Walking Dead: the character who returned worse than ever in season 11

Went back The Walking Dead! The AMC series has already broadcast the first episode of its final season through its streaming service and is already beginning to generate debates with what has been seen. It was the kickoff to close a story that has been on television for more than a decade, a time in which it garnered millions of fans around the world, who watched how Negan showed his darker side again.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Daryl & Carol Won't Look Anything Like The Walking Dead According to Norman Reedus

As The Walking Dead approaches its end, attention is now turning to the multiple spin off shows that will be taking its place in the near future. We already have Fear The Walking Dead continuing at pace into a nuclear apocalypse scenario, the Rick Grimes spin off is still happening, there is a final season of Walking Dead: World Beyond and then we have Daryl & Carol coming in 2023. Norman Reedus has been talking about the currently untitled spin-off show featuring Reedus' Daryl and Melissa McBride's Carol, and he says that fans should expect it to have a completely different tone to the main show.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Law & Order: OC Season 2 Casts Davidovich, Williamson, Diaz & Mihok

The cast of the second season of NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime continues to grow, with Lolita Davidovich (How to Get Away with Murder), Mykelti Williamson (Chicago Med, Chicago P.D.), Guillermo Diaz (Weeds, Scandal), and Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan) tapped for recurring roles. As you may have seen from our coverage of Meloni and Mariska Hargitay exchanging set videos, production is currently underway on both OC and SVU ahead of their September 23 return. Though details on their respective characters are being kept hush-hush for now, it was released that Davidovich will play Flutura Briscu, Williamson will portray Preston Webb, Diaz will play Sgt. Bill Brewster, and Mihok will portray Reggie Bogdani.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Dark Winds’: Jessica Matten Joins AMC Series From Graham Roland, George R.R. Martin & Robert Redford

EXCLUSIVE: Indigenous actress Jessica Matten (Tribal) is set as a series regular opposite Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon and Noah Emmerich in Dark Winds, AMC’s Western noir thriller series based on Tony Hillerman’s popular Leaphorn & Chee book series. It hails from creator Graham Roland and executive producers George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford. Created and executive produced by Roland, Dark Winds, which has a six-episode order, is a psychological thriller that follows two Navajo police officers, Leaphorn (McClarnon) and Chee (Gordon), in the 1970s Southwest as their search for clues in a grisly double-murder case forces them to challenge their own...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Guillermo del Toro is bringing a star-studded horror series to Netflix

Guillermo del Toro is bringing a horror anthology series to Netflix, appropriately titled Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. Netflix's announcement describes the series as a "macabre mashup of genre-defining horror," and also details the cast and directors of the individual episodes. Here's who is involved in each installment, picked by del Toro himself:
New York City, NYbleedingcool.com

Law & Order: SVU – Jamie Gray Hyder & Demore Barnes Set to Depart

Those who thought the winds of change had stopped blowing through NBC's "Law & Order" universe once "For The Defense" was given a greenlight were in for a surprise Friday evening when Deadline Hollywood reported Jamie Gray Hyder (Officer Kat Tamin) and Demore Barnes (Deputy Chief Christian Garland) have departed the Mariska Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU. First introduced in Season 21 and promoted to series regulars the following season, their exits will reportedly be explained during the two-hour, two-episode Season 23 return on Thursday, September 23.
TV SeriesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Lauren Cohan calls Negan's mention of Glenn on The Walking Dead 'disgusting'

"She's doing everything in her power to not give in to the impulse to kill him when he says that." Sunday's season 11 premiere of The Walking Dead ended with a shocking move from Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan when he left Lauren Cohan's Maggie to die rather than help pull her on top of a subway car as zombies were pulling her back down onto the tracks. (We'll have to wait until next week to see if she survives after his diabolical decision.)
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln Returning To Horror TV For Guillermo Del Toro Series

As strange as it is to say, it's been years now since Andrew Lincoln temporarily hung up his hat as Rick Grimes within AMC's Walking Dead universe, with a series of feature films set to come at some point in the future. Fans are waiting with baited breath for those movies, but we probably won't have to wait quite that long to see Lincoln's return to the horror genre, as he's been announced as part of the stellar cast for Guillermo del Toro's upcoming anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities, one of many exciting horror shows coming to Netflix.
TV Series/Film

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 7: Release Date, Cast and More

The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond are airing their final seasons in 2021 and 2022, but the zombie universe will keep expanding with an untitled Daryl and Carol spin-off and new anthology series, Tales of the Walking Dead. Meanwhile, Fear the Walking Dead is still shuffling along as zombies tend to do, and in the absence of the main Walking Dead show, it will become the new standard-bearer for the AMC franchise. Here’s everything we know about Fear the Walking Dead season 7.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Walking Dead: Does Maggie Greene Survive The Final Season?

The Walking Dead Season 11 comes along on August 22 on AMC. Fans can’t wait for it, but with mixed feelings. After all, it will bring an end to one of the most enthralling shows in the last decade. Along the way, many beloved characters came to a grisly end, and each time, fans felt shattered and unhappy. Now that a new teaser for the final season has dropped, it might hint at the fate of Maggie Greene, (Lauren Cohan).
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: The Walking Dead Season 11, American Horror Story Season 10

Television is your friend. Don't ignore your friend! Find some quiet time this week, open a nice bottle of wine, and spend part of your day catching up with your friend, watching some of the best television shows and movies on streaming and live TV. If you're into horror, both The Walking Dead and American Horror Story return, on Sunday and Wednesday, respectively. If you're into having a laugh, two of my favorite comedies -- Work in Progress and The Other Two -- are back after long layoffs for their all-important second seasons. And if you'd like to get the family together, you have to watch the inspiring documentary Lily Topples the World.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Fear The Walking Dead: Will fans ever see Madison Clark again?

Fear The Walking Dead has been a spin-off within The Walking Dead Universe that has not given fans an easy ride! Along with its insights into the start of the outbreak to various states in the US, fans hadn’t seen in the franchise before, the show has been delightfully dramatic and has given fans some wonderful character journeys to follow. And a lot of stress too!
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Walking Dead: which character returns to the series

Every time there is less until the premiere of the final season of The Walking Dead. With its 11 years of transmission, the zombie series of AMC continues to accumulate fans around the world. Those viewers, who have waited for a new episode for so long, can’t wait and want news about what’s to come next. And the producers of the series did not disappoint them: in recent days, it was confirmed that a character will return To tell this ending.
TV SeriesIGN

The Walking Dead - Review

The Walking Dead's Season 11 premiere is available Sunday, Aug. 15 on AMC+, one week before it officially airs on AMC on Sunday, Aug. 22. The below review contains discussion of some of the plot points of the premiere, but no major spoilers. The Walking Dead's season eleven premiere, "Acheron:...
TV SeriesEscapist Magazine

The Walking Dead S11E1 Review – ‘Acheron: Part 1’ Is the Beginning of the End for the Series

This review contains spoilers for The Walking Dead season 11, episode 1, “Acheron: Part 1,” available now on AMC+ and premiering on AMC on August 22. After more than a decade on the air, The Walking Dead is finally embarking on its swansong with season 11. It’s an extended 24-episode finale that could complete the show’s hard-fought return to glory led by Angela Kang, or it could land the show back in the squishy middle of long-toothed serial dramas that overstayed its welcome. The Walking Dead season premiere, “Acheron: Part 1,” doesn’t stray far from the familiar series formula, but it has some highs and lows worth examining.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Final Season: Early Viewers React to Season 11 Premiere

The end of The Walking Dead begins early for some viewers, who are tweeting spoiler-free reactions to the Season 11 premiere streaming now on AMC+. All 24 episodes from the expanded Final Season will release with one-week early access all season long on AMC+, beginning with the August 15 streaming premiere of "Acheron: Part 1." The episode, where Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) guides Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl's (Norman Reedus) group on a mission for survival through walker-infested subway tunnels, ends with a cliffhanger that has fans buzzing ahead of the "Part 1" television premiere on August 22.

Comments / 0

Community Policy