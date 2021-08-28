Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunter Gets A New Trailer

The classic-meets-modern hardcore roguelike game, Ultimate Adom, is available now on PC. Check out the trailer for this sequel to Adom for a look at gameplay and more. Additionally, Ultimate Adom's Update of the Living Dead brings a new Necromancer class, along with three new magical skill trees, for a total of 68 new skills, 19 new spells, and more than 20 new monsters to slay. The Update of the Living Dead is also available now. Since the events of the first game, the big bad known as Andor Drakon has been seemingly vanquished and Ancardia is still struggling with the cataclysmic aftermath of Andor's defeat. Unfortunately, power abhors a vacuum, and seven factions are now scrambling to be the new top dog. While they bicker with each other, however, a new evil begins to stir below the surface. It's up to you to head down into the aptly named Caverns of Chaos to investigate these ominous rumblings and keep things from getting out of hand. Dust off your spellbook, grab your favorite cloak, and maybe graft a new arm to your body so you can hold another weapon--you're going to need it.