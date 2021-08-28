Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunter Gets A New Trailer
Frontier Foundry and Complex Games released a new trailer at Gamescom 2021 for Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunter. This latest trailer gives a much more cinematic view of the game as you're given a better look at the Grey Knights and their quest to stop a daemonic plague from taking over. The tactical RPG is aiming to bring a much darker tone to the Warhammer universe and it looks like they're succeeding as the knights are going on an all-out assault in the deepest dungeons and forbidden areas in this world. Enjoy the trailer below as we wait to get a date beyond just a 2022 window.bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0