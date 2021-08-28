Cancel
Oak Ridge, TN

Chicken Salad Chick opens

Oak Ridger
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Chicken Salad Chick on Tuesday, Aug. 24, to celebrate the restaurant’s grand opening. Chicken Salad Chick is located at 1281 Oak Ridge Turnpike, the site known to many in the area as the former home of Long John Silver's fast-food restaurant. According to the company website, 'Chicken Salad Chick boasts 179 restaurants across 17 states and plans to grow to more than 200 by the end of 2021.'

www.oakridger.com

