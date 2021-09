In the first of a two-game set with the Dallas Wings (11–14), the Washington Mystics ( 9–15) fell at home, 82–77. Earlier today it was announced that Tina Charles, the WNBA’s leading scorer with 25.4 points per game, would miss the next three to five outings with a left gluteal strain. Without Charles, Washington needed to find offensive production from elsewhere in the lineup. And they had it from the get-go — in the first half, eight different Mystics put their names on the scoresheet, with all five starters scoring at least two points.