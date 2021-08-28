Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

NY DOH issues emergency mandate requiring masks in all public and private schools

By Brian Brant
audacy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (WBEN) — The New York Department of Health has issued a statewide mask mandate for all students, staff and faculty in private and public schools. "The Department has filed an emergency regulation requiring all students, faculty and staff of all public and private schools [P-12] in New York State to wear masks inside school buildings," a DOH spokesperson said in a statement. "Public and private schools/districts across the State have been notified by the Department."

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#K 12 School#Doh#Public Schools#Wben#The Department#State#The Department Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Ida toll rises with more nursing home deaths in Louisiana

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida's death toll rose on Saturday, nearly a week after making landfall in Louisiana, with two more evacuated nursing home residents among the confirmed dead, authorities said. Northeastern states started the Labor Day holiday weekend digging through debris left by the deadly deluge that killed...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy