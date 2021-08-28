NY DOH issues emergency mandate requiring masks in all public and private schools

NEW YORK (WBEN) — The New York Department of Health has issued a statewide mask mandate for all students, staff and faculty in private and public schools. "The Department has filed an emergency regulation requiring all students, faculty and staff of all public and private schools [P-12] in New York State to wear masks inside school buildings," a DOH spokesperson said in a statement. "Public and private schools/districts across the State have been notified by the Department."