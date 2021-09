Leonardo da Vinci wrote, “Once you have tasted flight, you will forever walk the earth with your eyes turned skyward. For there you have been, and there you will always long to return.” Perhaps, like da Vinci, you’ve always been obsessed with airborne machines: Gliders and lighter-than-air craft. Fixed-wing airplanes and jets. Autogyros and helicopters. Or even rockets, satellites, and spacecraft. With the first experiments in powered flight conceived during the 19th century, aerospace is one of engineering’s newest fields. Aeronautical engineers generally design aircraft to fly within the Earth’s atmosphere, while astronautical engineers design the technology for spacecraft to fly beyond the atmosphere. Either way, the sky’s the limit.