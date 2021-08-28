Bianca Belair Applauded Backstage After Losing SummerSlam Squash Match To Becky Lynch

The Man Becky Lynch came out to greet the SmackDown fans, and after last week's no. 1 challenger match between Zelina Vega, Carmella, Live Morgan, and Bianca Belair, it was Belair standing tall as the next contender. After watching it all unfold in a video recap, Lynch took the microphone and addressed her challenger and the fans. Lynch had a smile on her face and soaked in the crowd for a bit, and then said "The Man has come around to Jacksonville! Now last week during my return as your SmackDown Women's Champion I walked down this very ring... no you deserve it chants but okay", and then she got a few and she smiled.