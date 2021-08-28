Bianca Belair Applauded Backstage After Losing SummerSlam Squash Match To Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch’s return to WWE at SummerSlam brought a huge reaction from the WWE Universe, and those backstage had their own observations as well. According to a report from Fightful Select, talent backstage said that Becky Lynch was in good spirits after her return, despite the online backlash. Fans were not happy about how things went down at SummerSlam and they took to social media in a big way.www.ringsidenews.com
