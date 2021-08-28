Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Clipper Fans Ranked as One of the Most Stressed Fanbases in the NBA?

By Farbod Esnaashari
Posted by 
AllClippers
AllClippers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=397IwV_0bfLJQ3T00

Which NBA fanbase do you believe is the most stressed in the NBA? According to a recent study from BetUS, the top 5 most stressed fanbases are the: Sixers, Celtics, Cavaliers, Heat, and Clippers.

Unfortunately, the study doesn't say how exactly they came up with the numbers. One would have to assume teams that have never won an NBA Championship that have a legitimate chance to win one, would be the most stressed fanbases in the NBA.

With that logic, it should include teams like the Clippers, Suns, and Jazz. Fans that have never experienced a championship, and only have a short window to experience one, should be the most stressed out. With that thought process in mind, it's a bit shocking to see the Celtics, Cavaliers, and Heat within the top 5. The Cavaliers and Heat won a championship within the last 10 years, and the Celtics won a championship in 2008.

The Clippers may have their stress levels decrease a bit this year though, as they'll likely go through a huge portion of this season without Kawhi Leonard. The best way to approach the 2021-22 season is with no expectations - hope for the best, but expect the worst. No one is expecting the Clippers to win it all, and no one is putting much stock in them without Kawhi Leonard. Hopefully, that mindset could decrease some stress levels.

Comments / 0

AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
534
Followers
528
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kawhi Leonard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#The Clippers#Cavaliers#Clipper Fans Ranked#Suns#Jazz#Celtics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA Trade News: Knicks Ironically Acquire Ex-Celtics Backcourt To Reunite With Walker

The New York Knicks have added another familiar name in the mix in Evan Fournier. The 28-year-old swingman was acquired in a sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, August 17. Fournier was officially introduced by the Knicks in a press conference, ironically alongside another ex-Celtic in Kemba Walker.
NBABleacher Report

Grading Every NBA Team's Offseason

With Lauri Markkanen landing with the Cleveland Cavaliers in a sign-and-trade deal, all of the top NBA free agents are off the board. September is (almost) here, training camps begin in just a few weeks and rosters across the league are being finalized. Yes, it's finally safe to assign some...
NBARealGM

Hawks, Celtics, Kings Complete Three-Team, Four-Player Trade

The Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings have completed a long-awaited three-team trade. Atlanta acquired guard Delon Wright from Sacramento. Wright is expected to help fill the backup point guard role behind Trae Young. Boston acquired guard Kris Dunn and center Bruno Fernando from Atlanta. It's unknown what the...
NBAchatsports.com

Boston Celtics Trade Rumors On Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, Bradley Beal & CJ McCollum | Mailbag

Boston Celtics trade rumors continue to buzz with the 2021 NBA season just around the corner. Today’s Celtics rumors circle around Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, Bradley Beal and CJ McCollum as well as can the Celtics make the Eastern Conference Finals or be a top 4 seed during the 2021 NBA season? Did the Celtics overpay when they re-signed Robert Williams? Chat Sports host Chase Senior talks through the latest Celtics rumors in this Celtics mailbag! We have you covered with all of the Celtics rumors and Celtics news. SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/celticstv?sub_... Celtics Rumors Mailbag: - Did the Celtics overpay for Robert Williams?
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Look: Offseason Photo Of Jayson Tatum Is Going Viral

The Boston Celtics are expecting Jayson Tatum to carry much of the load for them next season. It seems the young star is getting physically ready for the task. In recent offseason photos, Tatum can be seen working out in the gym. The two-time All-Star is pictured performing lunges and goblet squats, and while it’s not clear what dumbbells he’s using for the first exercise, he’s got a 100-pounder in his hands for the second.
NBAPosted by
Boston

Jayson Tatum believes LiAngelo Ball will be an NBA player

"I think it's only right." Could LiAngelo Ball make an NBA roster? Jayson Tatum thinks so. The middle Ball brother made headlines when he was asked to join the Hornets’s Summer League team earlier this summer, and he earned some positive attention with his performance. Tatum was cornered recently by...
NBACBS Sports

Why Warriors, Knicks, Bulls, Clippers are among the toughest teams to forecast for 2021-22 NBA season

About a month out from the start of training camp for the 2021-22 NBA season, which will finally be back on a traditional timeline, Caesars Sportsbook released its over/under win total lines for all 30 teams on Wednesday. No real surprises at the top: The Brooklyn Nets (54.5), Milwaukee Bucks (53.5), Los Angeles Lakers (51.5), Philadelphia Sixers (51.5), Utah Jazz (51.5) and Phoenix Suns (50.5) are the six teams with over-50-win lines.
NBAHouston Chronicle

NBA offseason rankings: Eastern Conference play-in teams

With the NBA draft, free agency and summer league complete, other than the final free agency moves (Lauri Markkanen) still to trickle in, it seems a good time to take a look at where NBA teams rank heading to training camps next month. There will be a short turnaround from...
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Data: 76ers have most stressed fan base, followed closely by Celtics, Cavs

The Philadelphia 76ers just gave star big man Joel Embiid, undoubtedly one of the most talented players in the league, a massive four-year extension. That's a good thing, of course. But it also means that the team's success for the foreseeable future (as of now) depends on Embiid staying healthy and well-rested, which isn't always a given. This, then, comes with some stress. You know what I mean if you happened to be paying attention down the stretch of the 2021 regular season, when he hyperextended his knee, or in the playoffs, when he played through a meniscus tear.
NBABleacher Report

Woj: Juancho Hernangomez Traded to Celtics for Kris Dunn, Carsen Edwards

The Boston Celtics reportedly acquired Juancho Hernangomez in trade with the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Kris Dunn, Carsen Edwards and a second-round pick swap in the 2026 NBA draft. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported details of the deal Friday. This article will be updated to provide more information on this...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics rumors: 3 very early 2021-22 NBA Trade Deadline targets

The Boston Celtics have been wheeling and dealing this offseason as new president of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens proving quickly that he isn’t afraid to pull the trigger on trades if he believes it helps the basketball team both on the court and in creating some salary cap flexibility. Stevens...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Kendrick Perkins wants to see DeAndre Jordan on Cs

Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens’ deal for Juancho Hernangomez is already old news after the Brooklyn Nets were able to offload DeAndre Jordan’s remaining two years on what has become a pretty bad contract. Jordan has been fazed out of the lineup and is expected to be...
NBACBS Sports

NBA offseason grades, player movement: Nets, Lakers load up on veteran depth; Blazers, Pelicans underwhelm

While there are still a few free agents yet to land with teams, and a potential Ben Simmons trade on the horizon, the NBA offseason has slowed to a snail's pace as rosters have most of their pieces in place for the 2021-22 season. Free agency has started with a frenzy over the past few summers, and this year was no exception with All-Stars like Russell Westbrook, Kyle Lowry, Kemba Walker and DeMar DeRozan all switching uniforms.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...

Comments / 0

Community Policy