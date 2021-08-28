Clipper Fans Ranked as One of the Most Stressed Fanbases in the NBA?

Which NBA fanbase do you believe is the most stressed in the NBA? According to a recent study from BetUS, the top 5 most stressed fanbases are the: Sixers, Celtics, Cavaliers, Heat, and Clippers.

Unfortunately, the study doesn't say how exactly they came up with the numbers. One would have to assume teams that have never won an NBA Championship that have a legitimate chance to win one, would be the most stressed fanbases in the NBA.

With that logic, it should include teams like the Clippers, Suns, and Jazz. Fans that have never experienced a championship, and only have a short window to experience one, should be the most stressed out. With that thought process in mind, it's a bit shocking to see the Celtics, Cavaliers, and Heat within the top 5. The Cavaliers and Heat won a championship within the last 10 years, and the Celtics won a championship in 2008.

The Clippers may have their stress levels decrease a bit this year though, as they'll likely go through a huge portion of this season without Kawhi Leonard. The best way to approach the 2021-22 season is with no expectations - hope for the best, but expect the worst. No one is expecting the Clippers to win it all, and no one is putting much stock in them without Kawhi Leonard. Hopefully, that mindset could decrease some stress levels.