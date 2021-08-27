‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Matt Ryan Bids Farewell to Constantine, Says Hello to Dr. Gwyn Davies

The CW has released photos for "The Fungus Amongus", the fifteenth and final episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's sixth season and after the events of this week's "There Will Be Brood", it's a season finale that is expected to be both action-packed and bittersweet. This week's episode saw the Legends seemingly lose three of own with the presumed deaths of Constantine (Matt Ryan), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez), and Mick (Dominic Purcell) as Bishop (Raffi Barsoumian) enacted his plan to destroy the Fountain of Imperium, opening the Earth to alien attack. Now, the Legends have to try to save the world yet again, this time while likely grieving.
