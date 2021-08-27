‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Matt Ryan Bids Farewell to Constantine, Says Hello to Dr. Gwyn Davies

The CW has released a preview for "There Will Be Brood," the fourteenth and penultimate episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's sixth season. The episode will air on Sunday, August 29th. One of this season's major storylines has centered around John Constantine (Matt Ryan) losing his magic and then turning to some questionable means to get it back. At one point, he attempted to regain his powers by finding the Fountain of Imperium, but failed and has since been using a potion to give him magic, something that has had dire consequences. Now, in "There Will Be Brood", Astra and Spooner find out the truth to try to help him and Spooner may just find something important for herself as well.