There’s not much stock that can be put in preseason results, and that’s the case virtually every season. While it would be nice for team moral to leave at least contest in celebration, that won’t be the case for the 2021 Dallas Cowboys. In their fourth exhibition contest they took on the Jacksonville Jaguars who played all of their starters for their third preseason contest. The lopsided nature of the talent was apparent early on and the Jaguars raced out to a 14-0 lead en route to a 34-17 final score.