Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

RUMOR: Frank Vogel’s Future With LeBron, Lakers In Doubt Despite Recent Contract Extension

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers recently handed head coach Frank Vogel with a much-deserved contract extension. It is worth noting, however, that the details of the deal were not made public, which has now led to some questions pertaining to Vogel's long-term future with LeBron James in Hollywood. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, there have been rumblings around the league that Vogel put pen to paper on nothing more than a one-year extension with the Lakers: The Lakers did finally grant Vogel his lon...

www.lakers365.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Frank Vogel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumor#The Los Angeles Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAsilverscreenandroll.com

Coaches around league believe Lakers only gave Frank Vogel a one-year extension

At the conclusion of the Lakers announcing their flurry of opening deals to start free agency was the announcement of an extension for head coach Frank Vogel. It was a well-earned extension only a handful of months removed from an NBA title. However, it was an extension they never came with any reports of its length.
NBAlakersnation.com

Lakers News: Frank Vogel Views Age Of Roster As Positive

Much has been made of the age of the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster that includes LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Trevor Ariza, Carmelo Anthony, Kent Bazemore, Dwight Howard, and Wayne Ellington, all of which are at least 32 years old. Head coach Frank Vogel will have to figure out the best way to utilize all these players and bring them together to win an NBA Championship.
NBAsilverscreenandroll.com

Rajon Rondo says that Frank Vogel, LeBron James and Anthony Davis were key in recruiting him back to Lakers

While Rajon Rondo’s on-court impact on the Lakers wavered during his first tenure in Los Angeles, his off-court impact never did. Possessing one of the highest basketball IQs in the league, tales of Rondo’s intelligence have been shared even pre-dating his arrival in Los Angeles, ranging from diagnosing and calling out plays from opponents to memorable film sessions.
NBAlakersoutsiders.com

The Lakers’ odd relationship with Frank Vogel

Following the formal introduction of their free-agent signings in the early days of this month, the Lakers gave us one last bit of good news to end the day, stating that they had agreed to a contract extension with head coach Frank Vogel. The news was elating, as Vogel’s contract was due to expire following the 2021-22 season. Without a contract extension this offseason, Vogel would have entered the season as a “lame duck” — a term usually used in politics for a president or elected official entering the final period of being in office. The stress of Vogel entering this season with that pressure — a season with enough external pressure as it is — would have possibly proved a situation that was too volatile for the team to return to the NBA Finals.
NBAchatsports.com

The Lakers’ depth will require a balancing act from Frank Vogel

Frank Vogel, Los Angeles Lakers, Rob Pelinka, National Basketball Association, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, United States of America, Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green, Russell Westbrook. Is it possible to have too much of a good thing? When building out an NBA roster and that thing is “talented players,” you’re likely...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Rajon Rondo Has Brutally Honest Comment On Lakers Roster

In recent years, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has become accustomed to being the oldest players on the roster. But now, that’s all set change as a he rejoins the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old PG expressed his excitement about no longer being only the resident...
Basketballfadeawayworld.net

10 Reasons Why The Brooklyn Nets Will Win The 2022 NBA Championship

This year, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites for the NBA title, even with the Lakers’ acquisition of superstar Russell Westbrook. Brooklyn did very well last year despite having zero team chemistry, finishing second in the Eastern Conference, and making it to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Kevin Durant played like...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Jeanie Buss Explains Why Many Players Want To Sign With The Lakers: “A Lot Of Guys Are Willing To Take Less Money For The Opportunity Of Possibly Go For A Championship”

The Los Angeles Lakers played their cards this offseason, landing several veterans to take the team to the next level in the Western Conference. After a disappointing first-round exit in the 2021 NBA playoff, the purple and gold are ready to take revenge. Following the Russell Westbrook trade and a...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Dennis Schröder's Wife Reacts To Him Turning Down $84 Million Lakers Contract

Dennis Schröder was with the Los Angeles Lakers for only one year, but the team tried to lock him down for an additional four years at the end of last season, reportedly offering to pay him $84 million. The point guard ultimately decided to decline the offer and test his price on the free agency market, which did not work out in his favor. As you may know, Schröder ended up signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, worth $5.9 million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy