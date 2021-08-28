RUMOR: Frank Vogel’s Future With LeBron, Lakers In Doubt Despite Recent Contract Extension

Following the formal introduction of their free-agent signings in the early days of this month, the Lakers gave us one last bit of good news to end the day, stating that they had agreed to a contract extension with head coach Frank Vogel. The news was elating, as Vogel’s contract was due to expire following the 2021-22 season. Without a contract extension this offseason, Vogel would have entered the season as a “lame duck” — a term usually used in politics for a president or elected official entering the final period of being in office. The stress of Vogel entering this season with that pressure — a season with enough external pressure as it is — would have possibly proved a situation that was too volatile for the team to return to the NBA Finals.