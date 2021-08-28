Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Cher Admits She Was Madly In Love With Val Kilmer

Posted by 
DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Piwr6_0bfLHqsf00

Cher recently admitted that she was madly in love with Val Kilmer and still has a beautiful bond with him. While they have quite the age difference, the now 75-year-old Cher met now 61-year-old Val in the ’80s.

Cher revealed, “He’s like nobody I’ve ever known. He is exasperating and hysterical. Thrilling and funny, and doesn’t do what anyone else does.” She said that they met at a birthday party and Cher’s friend wanted to set her up with him! Turns out it was a good choice. They became fast friends. She said they called themselves Sid and Ethel.

Cher opens up about her relationship with Val Kilmer

Cher continued, “Our sense of humor, and what we would put up with from one another, was more than I think I’ve ever had with any other guy. He would just go off and do his own thing and you just had to be prepared. And he was so beautiful. It went from madly in love and laughing hysterically to respecting each other’s ability.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LWGaM_0bfLHqsf00
SUSPECT, Cher, 1987. ©TriStar / Courtesy Everett Collection

Cher has seen the documentary about Val’s cancer battle simply titled Val. She said that he was very brave to share and knows he’s a true artist. She said she wrote to him, “Valus Maximus, I’m sorry if I did anything to piss you off or hurt your feelings. I love you and your documentary was all things… I love the things that pissed me off, the things that made me hysterical, amazed, hurt, astonished, etc. You are brave and beyond brilliant. Ethel.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KByKi_0bfLHqsf00
TOP SECRET, Val Kilmer, 1984, © Paramount / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Watch the trailer for Val below:

Comments / 0

DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
Person
Val Kilmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madly In Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Cancercrossroadstoday.com

Val Kilmer has more energy than ever after battling cancer

Val Kilmer has found a new lease of life after his cancer diagnosis. The 61-year-old actor is still recovering after being diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015 following two years of health issues, but his children – Jack, 26, and Mercedes, 29 – have said their dad now has more “energy” than ever.
Celebritiestoofab.com

Cher Recalls Val Kilmer Being 'So Sick' At Her Home During Cancer Battle

The actress, who was once romantically linked with the actor, revealed why she dated younger men back in the day. Cher opened up about supporting her longtime friend and former boyfriend Val Kilmer during his battle with throat cancer. The Oscar-winning actress explained how courageous the Hollywood star was while...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Why People Don't Want To Work With Val Kilmer

Horrible co-workers... we've all had them. Whether it's a bad attitude, sloppy work, or just plain annoying habits (do you need to click your pencil every two seconds, Linda?!), everyone has that one person they'd rather never share a cubicle with again. And in Hollywood, it seems like that nightmare colleague is none other than Val Kilmer.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

How Val Kilmer Regained His Voice After Throat Cancer, Tracheotomy

Famed actor Val Kilmer underwent a tracheotomy as part of his battle against throat cancer last year that dramatically altered the sound of his voice. The Top Gun star felt great after the surgery but struggled to adjust to his new voice. As a result, he worked with a software firm to create an AI version of his iconic voice in order to regain what he had lost.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Cher Says Not Dating Elvis Presley Was a 'Big Regret'

I have to admit that when I started looking up Cher's life I was shocked. This woman is a queen, thrives every day to be successful, and is unapologetically herself, which I love. We all know that Sonny and Cher were the "it couple" back in the day. The pair was successful in their music careers, getting married when Cher was only 18. The couple went on to have one child, Chaz Bono, but were quickly divorce in 1975. Ever since, Cher has been in a row when it comes to her love life, as she should be.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Listen to Val Kilmer Get His Voice Back with AI Technology

Communication is absolutely important when it comes to human beings, and a communication breakdown can keep people from being understood in a very big way. Val Kilmer, who found his voice ruined after a bout with throat cancer, has been seen as one of the most interesting actors throughout the years and has also been noted as one of those that has enchanted and impressed many people with his looks, his acting, and his voice. When he lost the latter it appeared as though he might have lost just about everything, but while many people remember him quite easily, Sonantic has helped him to retrieve that which he lost, which has been one way that he’s been defined for so many years. How far he’ll go with this is difficult to say but if he can use this professionally then it’s possible that he might be able to get back on screen and do his thing once again since it would appear that he’s far from done when it comes to acting. It’s still intriguing to think of how effective he might be given that it’s bound to take time and effort to make this work, but he appears determined to keep pushing.
Celebritieskiss951.com

Cher On Her Relationship With Val Kilmer: ‘We Were Both Alpha Males’

Do you believe in life after love? Cher certainly does, as she still loves her ex from the ’80s, Val Kilmer, and has nothing but happy memories from their time together. Despite a 14 year age gap — Cher being his senior, the pair fell “madly in love,” as Cher told People magazine in a recent interview. Despite having “unbelievable times” together they parted ways romantically, but their friendship has endured, especially during his throat cancer battle when he moved in with her.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Val Kilmer Gets Candid About Surviving Throat Cancer In Amazon Documentary

Val Kilmer is opening up about surviving throat cancer in his new documentary "Val." The 61-year-old "Batman Forever" star — who is now cancer-free — was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015. Following radiation and chemotherapy treatments, along with a tracheostomy that permanently damaged his speaking voice, the actor explained...
CelebritiesPeople

How Val Kilmer Could Speak Again Through an A.I. Program

Sonantic's audio technology could help Val Kilmer narrate future creative projects using his original speaking voice. Val Kilmer has lost his speaking voice due to the intense treatments for his throat cancer, but the actor, 61, has been thriving artistically since going into remission. And now thanks to a new...
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Cher Looks Back On Her Romance With Actor Val Kilmer

Cher has been reflecting on her romance with Val Kilmer and shares that she fell ‘madly in love with him’. In a new personal essay, the singer looks back on when she met Kilmer at a party in the 80’s. The two became friends but soon developed a romantic relationship...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Tom Cruise Pushed For Val Kilmer’s Return In Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7 has faced so many setbacks, delays, viral incidents and speculative gossip during a torturous shoot that’s stretched on for over eighteen months that it’s easy to forget the A-list megastar has a new movie coming out later this year, one that sees him reprising another of his iconic roles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy