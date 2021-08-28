Bay Area Afghan community holds relief supply drive for refugee families escaping Afghanistan

The Bay Area is mobilizing and lending a hand to Afghan refugees, who may be coming to Northern California soon.

A relief operation to help was happening Friday in the East Bay with donations, as the Bay Area Afghan community organized a donation drive like no other.

The Qarizada family from Union City brought all the supplies they could find to help refugee families escaping terror and violence in Afghanistan.

"Some tough times, I feel the pain, so it's best to help your people, any people," said Daniel Qarizada.

On Friday, relief supplies are pouring in outside the Abu Bakr Siddiq Mosque in Hayward. Food, toys even prayer rugs. All to help afghan refugees who may be starting over with nothing.

An East Bay man who recently escaped Afghanistan is mourning the loss of his cousin, who died in the Kabul airport attack.

"We don't know who is coming or how many, we want to make sure we are well equipped," said Husna Massoud from the United Afghan Association.

The United Afghan Association is organizing the donation drive.

For Husna Massoud and others, the mission is personal.

"We want to make sure they are comfortable, we don't want them to feel like our parents did when they came here with nothing," Massoud added.

Donations collected in just the past week shows an outpouring of love and support. They have been enough to fill a giant warehouse called All Good Living Foundation in Alameda, a nonprofit who partnered with the United Afghan Association in Friday's donation drive.

Abdullah Jahani says his brother in law was killed by the Taliban. His sister is now trying to keep her kids safe.

"She has six children still there," said Jahani.

For now, this humanitarian effort is helping those who may be feeling helpless with acts of goodwill.

"I wish the best for everyone in Afghanistan and the troops, hopefully we get through this," said Qarizada.