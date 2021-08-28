Cancel
Health Services

Maui Hospital Still Busy, Kaiser Permanente Postpones Non-Essential Surgeries on Maui

By Wendy Osher
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaui Memorial Medical Center continues to remain busy with COVID-19 patient care and other, non-COVID patient medical needs. As of Friday afternoon, 202 of the 219 beds available at the Maui Hospital were filled, and eight ICU beds were available; however that number is dynamic and moves up and down based on need and staffing available to accommodate occupancy. As of Friday morning, the Maui hospital was caring for 34 COVID-19 positive patients with six in the Intensive Care Unit and two on ventilators.

