Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

Montana Grizzlies athletes taking advantage of Name, Image and Likeness opportunities

By FRANK GOGOLA Missoulian
Billings Gazette
 8 days ago

MISSOULA — Montana wide receiver Sammy Akem has over 2,500 followers on Instagram and over 2,000 on Twitter, the latter being more than double of any senior on the roster. Akem, one of the Big Sky’s top receivers and a preseason All-American, used the connections he’s built over the years to help him garner name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. He either reached out to people he knew or had them reach out to him.

billingsgazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana College Sports
Local
Montana Sports
Missoula, MT
College Sports
State
Idaho State
Missoula, MT
Sports
City
Missoula, MT
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
City
Bozeman, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Hauck
Person
Griz
Person
Bruce Barnum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Ncaa Eligibility#Montana Grizzlies#Likeness#Akem#The Big Sky#Nil#Gopuff#Mamba Watches#Tidl Sport#Ufc#Celsius Energy Drink#Repp Sports#Raze Energy#Uptop#Big Sky#Carroll College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Legendary 'Today' show weatherman Willard Scott dies at 87

Willard Scott, who forecast the weather for NBC's "Today" show for more than three decades and spent 65 years at NBC, has died, Al Roker said in an Instagram post on Saturday. "We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning. Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris," Roker captioned a series of heartwarming photos of him and Scott.
Posted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
Posted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
Posted by
Reuters

Pfizer on track for U.S. vaccine boosters, Moderna lagging, Fauci says

WASHINGTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that officials were likely to soon get the regulatory go-ahead to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots made by Pfizer (PFE.N), although Moderna (MRNA.O) booster could take a little longer. Asked on CBS' "Face the...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Brazil tells 4 EPL players for Argentina to quarantine now

Four of Argentina’s players from the English Premier League were ordered to quarantine by Brazil’s health agency ahead of the World Cup qualifier between the South American rivals later Sunday. The four players were still seen getting on the Argentina team bus ahead of the game. Brazil’s health agency had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy