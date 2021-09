Counties with landfill rules do not place them in residential areas, like this one in Oregon.Wunderlich Securities, Waste Management. #TrashTalk is the hashtag being used for a growing community of citizens concerned about the impact solid waste (trash) has on their community and family. Many are concerned about the detrimental effects of landfills on the environment in Hamilton County. Others are concerned about the health implications. All agree the stench is a serious assault on their senses that affects their home values and their businesses contributing to a blanket of blight on surrounding areas that reduces their quality of life.