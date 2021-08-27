Cancel
4 Line 3 protesters arrested at Minnesota Capitol

By Evan Frost
Lynchburg News and Advance
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota troopers on Friday arrested four people protesting Enbridge Energy's Line 3 replacement pipeline project at the state Capitol. Videos posted on social media showed law enforcement officers surrounding about a dozen protesters. About 1,000 demonstrators gathered earlier in the week for a major rally calling on Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden to pull permits and shut down the replacement pipeline project.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota United#North America#Protest Riot#Ap#Enbridge Energy#Democratic#The State Patrol#Native American#Indigenous
